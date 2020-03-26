Combating COVID-19: CRPF contributes Rs 33.81 cr to PM National Relief Fund

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel have contributed their one-day salary to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund amid the ongoing lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus. "It is submitted that the CRPF personnel have decided to make a humble contribution of one day salary to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. We are dutifully committed to stand firmly with our nation in this challenging time of COVID-19 spread," the CRPF said in a statement on Thursday.

A cheque of Rs 33.81 crore, the one-day salaries of the personnel, was issued by the CRPF today, which said that it is a unanimous decision and a sincere effort by the personnel. "The effort was to make the immediate contribution with the noble intent to keep it unrevealed. The CRPF remains steadfast towards its motto of service and loyalty," the statement said.

The total number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases soared to 649 across the country, which includes 593 active cases, 42 cured/discharged people and 13 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. (ANI)

