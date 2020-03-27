Left Menu
People going to Bihar will be taken care of: Yogi Adityanath assures Sushil Modi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that he held talks with Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Sushil Kumar Modi, assuring him that all persons going to Bihar due to the nationwide lockdown will be safely sent to their destinations.

  • ANI
  • Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 08:53 IST
  • Created: 27-03-2020 08:53 IST
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that he held talks with Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Sushil Kumar Modi, assuring him that all persons going to Bihar due to the nationwide lockdown will be safely sent to their destinations. "I held talks with Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Sushil Kumar Modi, and assured him that all people going to Bihar will be taken care of and will be sent safely to their destinations," Adityanath said.

The Chief Minister has also issued orders for making special arrangements on humanitarian grounds for migrant workers of Bihar and other States who are arriving at the border areas of Uttar Pradesh from Delhi and NCR regions. The Chief Minister's Office had put out a tweet mentioning, "All Uttarkhand residents, and workers going to Bihar will be taken proper care of and these persons will be safely sent to their destinations."Migrant workers are going back to their native States across the country despite the Centre and State governments' repeated assurances that special arrangements will be made for them during the 21-day lockdown.

Hundreds were seen on foot on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway on Thursday returning to their native villages from various cities. The 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prevent further spread of coronavirus has led to the closing down of factories, businesses, and shops leaving majority of daily wage earners, a great many of whom being migrant workers, without a steady source of income.

The Centre had on Thursday announced special relief measures for the workers and other classes during the lockdown. (ANI)

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

Ebola to COVID 19: Did Geopolitics prevail over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

