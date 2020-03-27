Coronavirus: Centre assures HC safety of Indian students stranded in Kazakhstan

The Centre informed the Delhi High Court Friday that it will ensure safety and well being of 115 Indian students stranded at Almaty Airport in Kazakhstan as they cannot be brought back to India in view of restrictions imposed due to coronavirus. A bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh which conducted the proceedings through video conferencing, noted with an "immense sense of relief" that none of the Indian students stuck there is reported to have been infected by coronavirus.

The court was hearing a plea by the mother of one of the students who are enrolled for higher studies, including MBBS at Semey Medical University in Kazakhstan and are stranded at the Almaty Airport without food, water, transportation and medical aid for last few days. The court was informed by central government's standing counsel Jasmeet Singh, appearing for the Ministry of External Affairs, that the 115 Indian students stranded at the airport have been provided with food, lodging and medical assistance in terms of the directions issued by the court on March 25.

He also told the court that in view of the complete lockdown, ordered by the Kazakhstan Government, it is not possible at this point of time to transport the Indian students back to their hostel accommodation at Semey Medical University there. Singh further said that in view of the current complete embargo imposed on air travel into India by the Centre, the Indian students also cannot be flown back at this juncture.

He said however that the MEA will continue to ensure and secure the welfare, well-being and safety of all the Indian students and provide them with the basic amenities till the situation improves. The court was also informed that Martin Cyriac Clemenese, Second Secretary and Officer-in-Charge of Representative Office of India at Almaty, has been appointed as the nodal officer for all Indian students in Kazakhstan and his contact details and particulars have been uploaded on the official websites of the Indian Embassy in Kazakhstan and the MEA. Advocate Fozia Rahman, representing petitioner Sehla Saira, said she does not press for any other relief at this stage. The court, while partly allowing and disposing of the plea, said: "Needless to state that, the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, may in their discretion, consider the evacuation of Indian students from Kazakhstan, if it is imperative in the latter's interests so to do, at any stage considered appropriate by them." Rahman said that a direction be given in the larger public interest and to the effect that the government should prepare and finalise a plan for evacuation of stranded students/citizens - globally - taking into account views of medical experts as also the ground realities prevailing in each country/region. The court had on March 25 directed the MEA to ensure the welfare and safety of all the Indian students stranded at the airport in Kazakhstan.

It had directed the Centre to appoint a nodal officer to expeditiously facilitate, secure and provide these students will all basic amenities and humanitarian assistance..

