Kerala confirms first COVID-19 death

The Kerala government on Saturday reported the first death in the state due to coronavirus.

"A 69-year-old man died due to coronavirus at Kochi Medical College today," said Dr NK Kuttappan Ernakulam District Medical Officer.

This comes in the backdrop of the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare which confirmed the total number of positive COVID-19 cases as 873, of which 173 cases were reported in Kerala. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.