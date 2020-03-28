Left Menu
Kamal Nath seeks interim relief for farmers, ration for citizens in MP

Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Saturday wrote to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, seeking immediate interim relief for the farmers in the state as the harvest has been affected due to untimely rain.

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (left) and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath (right). Image Credit: ANI

Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Saturday wrote to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, seeking immediate interim relief for the farmers in the state as the harvest has been affected due to untimely rain. He said the untimely rains in the state have affected the crops, harvest, and houses of the people.

"Farmers in the state were fighting the menace of coronavirus and somehow saving their crops and harvest. However, the untimely rains have destroyed the crops. I had written a letter in this regard on March 26 but no announcement has been made so far," Nath added. In another letter, Kamal Nath also sought distribution of ration to every citizen in the state amid the country-wide lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"I urge you to provide ration for three months to every family in the state fighting the menace of coronavirus and immediately distribute ration for one month to the families to provide relief," Kamal Nath stated in the letter. The country is currently under a three-week lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which according to the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs has claimed 19 lives and infected at least 873 others as on Saturday. (ANI)

© Copyright 2020