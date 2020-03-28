Left Menu
Development News Edition

Corona helmet, Chennai cops' unique way to dissuade lockdown defiers

In a bid to spread awareness about the severity of the coronavirus pandemic, a local artist in collaboration with a police official here has made a unique 'Corona' helmet to dissuade commuters from coming out on the streets during the nationwide lockdown.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chennai (Tamil Nadu)
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 16:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 16:58 IST
Corona helmet, Chennai cops' unique way to dissuade lockdown defiers
Inspector Rajesh Babu using the Corona helmet while talking to commuters in Chennai on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to spread awareness about the severity of the coronavirus pandemic, a local artist in collaboration with a police official here has made a unique 'Corona' helmet to dissuade commuters from coming out on the streets during the nationwide lockdown. Gowtham, the artist, who designed the helmet told ANI here, "The public at large is not treating the COVID-19 situation seriously, whereas, the police personnel are working round the clock to ensure people stay at home and do not venture out so that further spread of the disease can be stopped."

"I came up with the idea and used a broken helmet and papers to prepare this. I have also prepared many placards displaying slogans and handed them over to the police," he added. The police personnel, who are serving 24/7 on the streets, said that the helmet was proving to be useful in making people aware.

Police Inspector Rajesh Babu, who wears the gear while speaking to commuters on the street said that the approach has had a positive effect so far. "We take all the steps but still people come out on the streets. Therefore, this corona helmet is one of the steps we are taking to ensure that people are aware of the seriousness of the police. The helmet is an attempt to do something different when I wear this the thought of coronavirus comes into the minds of the commuters. Especially, the children react strongly after seeing this and want to be taken home," Babu told ANI here.

Tamil Nadu as of March 28 morning had 38 confirmed cases of the disease, including 6 foreigners. While the state has reported one death due to the infection two confirmed cases have also been cured and discharged, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

Spain, Turkey reject China’s faulty testing kits over incorrect results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending change in supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

Videos

Latest News

Volunteers rally for elderly Russians isolated in pandemic

Standing outside her front door with a leather jacket pulled over her pajamas, Alma Shayakhmetova takes a bag of groceries and medicines from volunteers. At 67 she is in the most vulnerable age group ordered to stay at home by Moscow author...

Vietnam reports rise of 11 coronavirus cases to 174 - health ministry

Vietnams health ministry reported an additional 11 coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the total number in the Southeast Asian country to 174.Vietnam had said in mid-February that all its then-16 confirmed coronavirus cases had recovere...

Former Liga winger dons white coat to take on coronavirus

Journeyman footballer Toni Dovale put his football boots to one side and slipped into a pharmacists white coat in the front line struggle against coronavirus in Spain. The 29-year-old pharmacy graduate and former top-level sportsman had bee...

PM announces emergency relief fund for coronavirus fight

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the creation of an assistance and emergency situation relief fund where people can contribute and help in the governments fight against coronavirusThe Prime Ministers Citizen Assistance and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020