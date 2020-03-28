Left Menu
Hundreds of migrant workers queue at bus terminals to leave for hometowns

Hundreds of migrant workers on Saturday were seen queuing at Uttam Nagar Bus Terminal here, waiting for buses going to Anand Vihar, from where they will board buses to their respective hometowns.

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 19:16 IST
  • Created: 28-03-2020 19:16 IST
A visual from Uttam Nagar Bus Terminal in Delhi on Saturday.. Image Credit: ANI

Hundreds of migrant workers on Saturday were seen queuing at Uttam Nagar Bus Terminal here, waiting for buses going to Anand Vihar, from where they will board buses to their respective hometowns. This comes as a 21-day countrywide lockdown has been imposed in the country to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which has led to a sharp decline in daily wage work opportunities.

"I am a daily wage labourer. There is no work available right now. What else are we supposed to do? No arrangements made by the government have reached us. We are going to our village. If we stay here, we will starve to death," said a migrant worker boarding a bus here. Meanwhile, a huge gathering was also witnessed at Ghazipur, near Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, where people were waiting to board special buses arranged by the Uttar Pradesh government for their native districts in the neighbouring state.

The Uttar Pradesh government has arranged bus services from Anand Vihar in Delhi for people who have been stranded in the national capital due to the lockdown after hundreds were seen leaving the city on foot owing to the lack of transport. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 909 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and the deadly virus has claimed 19 lives. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

