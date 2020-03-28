COVID-19: Justice N V Ramana contributes Rs 3 lakh to relief funds

Supreme Court Judge Justice N V Ramana on Saturday donated Rs 3 lakh to various relief funds, including the Prime Minister Relief Fund, to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. Justice Ramana, the senior-most judge in the apex court after Chief Justice of India S A Bobde, donated Rs one lakh to the Prime Minister Relief Fund.

He also donated Rs 1 lakh each to the chief minister relief funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Ramana urged people to abide by the government's instructions and to take proper measures. He asked them to follow social distancing to the prevent the spread of the coronavirus, said a source. According to the health ministry, as of now the number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 918 across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.