Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra Pradesh govt sets up Covid-19 task force

Andhra Pradesh government has constituted a five-member task-force to monitor the spread of coronavirus in the state.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 20:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 20:07 IST
Andhra Pradesh govt sets up Covid-19 task force
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh government has constituted a five-member task-force to monitor the spread of coronavirus in the state. The committee formed on Friday comprises of State Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana, Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu, State Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath and State home minister Mekathoti Sucharitha.

"428 samples of people have been sent for testing. Of them, 378 are tested negative and 13 have tested positive and 37 are pending. As many as 29,264 foreign returnees are in the state. Of the 29,115 are in-home quarantine and 149 are in hospital quarantine," Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna told reporters here along with other members of the committee. The Health Minister made an appeal to the people of the state who are in other states to stay wherever they are. "If they want to come to the home state, they must be in 14 days quarantine," he added.

Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said the effect of COVID 19 is much higher in urban areas than in rural areas in Andhra Pradesh. So the Chief Minister has ordered to focus much on urban areas and further ordered to arrange one doctor for every 10 foreign returnees. "For this, the urban development and health departments will work together," he added.

The minister assured the public that all essential commodities and groceries are adequately available so they need not panic. Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy held a review meeting to monitor the steps being taken to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

He also discussed reducing the relaxation time for the markets that are allowed to remain open from 6 am to 1 pm. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

Spain, Turkey reject China’s faulty testing kits over incorrect results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

Videos

Latest News

Nashik: 3 samples sent for tests, 9k quarantine beds

Three samples were sent for coronavirus testing in Nashik in Maharashtra while four people whose reports returned negative were discharged, health officials said on SaturdayMeanwhile, the district administration has identified39 locations, ...

Fleetwood wants Ryder Cup to be 'shining light' after virus

Tommy Fleetwood on Saturday said he wants the Ryder Cup to provide a shining light for sports fans after the coronavirus. Europes clash with the United States is scheduled to be played at Whistling Straits in September.That date remains in ...

UK will have done well if fewer than 20,000 die, NHS medical director says

The United Kingdom will have done well if it comes through the coronavirus crisis with fewer than 20,000 deaths, Stephen Powis, the national medical director of the National Health Service, said on Saturday.Powis, speaking at a news confere...

Paramilitary forces report first COVID-19 cases: BSF officer, CISF jawan test positive

A BSF officer and a CISF jawan tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, first cases of the highly contagious infection in the paramilitary forces, officials said. The 57-year-old Border Security Force BSF officer is posted at the forces...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020