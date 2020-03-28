Left Menu
COVID-19 : IAS Association contributes Rs 21 lakhs to PM-CARES Fund

The IAS Association has decided to contribute Rs 21 lakhs to the PM-Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (CARES) Fund.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The IAS Association has decided to contribute Rs 21 lakhs to the PM-Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (CARES) Fund. "IAS Association decides to contribute Rs 21 lakhs to the PM-CARES Fund as its initial contribution to combat COVID-19. All members to contribute at least a day's salary also. We shall leave no stone unturned to ensure that we win this fight against COVID-19," the association stated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the creation of the PM-CARES Fund and urged people to make donations to support the government in the fight against coronavirus. "Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund has been constituted. This will go a long way in creating a healthier India. People from all walks of life can donate to this fund," Modi wrote on Twitter.

"It is my appeal to my fellow Indians, kindly contribute to the PM-CARES Fund. This Fund will also cater to similar distressing situations if they occur in the times ahead," he added. Prime Minister also said that PM-CARES Fund accepts micro-donations that will help enhance India's disaster management capacities and encourage research on protecting citizens.

"The PM-CARES Fund accepts micro-donations too. It will strengthen disaster management capacities & encourage research on protecting citizens. Let us leave no stone unturned to make India healthier and more prosperous for our future generations," he added. He further said: "People from all walks of life expressed their desire to donate to India's war against COVID-19. Respecting that spirit, the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund has been constituted. This will go a long way in creating a healthier India."

Prime Minister Modi had on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with spread of the coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

