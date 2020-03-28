Calcutta HC to hear urgent matter via Skype

The Calcutta High Court will be hearing petitions via Skype in view of the inconvenience faced by lawyers and litigants in physically attending court proceedings due to the nationwide lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak, it said in a notification on Saturday. The notification said that only extremely urgent matters will be taken up for hearing through Skype.

Advocates will be required to file the petitions through e-mail, it said. The high court had been taking up hearing of only urgent matters since March 15, following the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

Chief Justice T B N Radhakrishnan had on March 24 ordered that proceedings of the high court, its circuit benches at Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Japlaiguri and the district courts would remain suspended from March 25 to April 9 owing to the prevailing situation..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

