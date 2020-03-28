One dead, two injured after blast in Army workshop in Jabalpur
At least one person was killed while two others were injured after a blast during the overhauling of an artillery gun in an Army base workshop in Madhya Pradesh.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2020 23:18 IST | Created: 28-03-2020 23:18 IST
At least one person was killed while two others were injured after a blast during the overhauling of an artillery gun in an Army base workshop in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. "One person dead and two injured after a blast during the overhauling of an artillery gun in an Army base workshop in Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh)," Army sources told ANI.
Sources said the tragedy occurred when the personnel were working on a 130mm artillery gun at the workshop when a cylinder blast took place. The injured were evacuated to the Military Hospital, Jabalpur. (ANI)
