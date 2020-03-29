Coronavirus lockdown: Maharashtra CM urges migrant workers not to leave State

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday urged migrant labourers not to leave the State owing to the nationwide lockdown and assured that the Maharashtra government will look after their interests. In a press statement, Thackeray stated that in view of the coronavirus situation, labourers and other workers should not migrate from the State, and that the Maharashtra government will make arrangements for their food, shelter and more.

The Chief Minister further stated that the local authorities and the Revenue Department have already been instructed to take care of them and make required arrangements. "If the migrant labourers need any assistance, they can get in touch with the local administration authorities and the offices of District Collectors and tehsildars," he said.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 918 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country, out of which 79 people have been cured or discharged. (ANI)

