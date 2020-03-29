Left Menu
Seven more COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, count climbs to 193

Seven more COVID-19 cases were reported from Maharashtra, taking the total number of cases in the state to 193.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-03-2020 11:03 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 11:03 IST
Seven more COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, count climbs to 193
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Out of the seven cases, four people tested positive in Mumbai, while one case each was confirmed from Pune, Sangli and Nagpur.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 979 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country, out of which 86 people have been cured or discharged, while 25 deaths have been reported. (ANI)

