Three more COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, count rises to 58

Three more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Gujarat, state Health and Family Welfare Department said. The total positive cases in Gujarat now stands at 58.

Earlier, A 45-year-old COVID-19 patient died in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The total confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 979, including 48 foreigners, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. There are 867 active cases of the disease, out of the total confirmed cases, while 87 persons have been cured and discharged or migrated. (ANI)

