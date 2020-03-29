Left Menu
Sanitation workers hard at work despite COVID-19 lockdown

Sanitation workers at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal have continued to ensure cleanliness in the area even as the country continues to be bound by a COVID-19 lockdown.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2020 15:43 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 15:43 IST
Sanitation workers at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal on Sunday. . Image Credit: ANI

Sanitation workers at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal have continued to ensure cleanliness in the area even as the country continues to be bound by a COVID-19 lockdown. Tinku, a sanitation worker, called for the public to cooperate in reducing the threat of the virus.

"We have received equipment required to maintain the cleanliness of the place, in order to combat the virus. Citizens should also wear masks and gloves, maintain cleanliness and practice social distancing," he said. He further added that they have been working very hard to ensure hygiene and sanitation during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Kapil, a plumber at the ISBT, was also hard at work ensuring that drinking water and public conveniences work effectively at the site. "We ensure water for cleanliness duties and adequate arrangements for drinking water," he said and hoped that the disease can be tackled successfully.

However, some workers like Rajkumar claimed that there were inadequate safety measures in place for the workers. "We have been working with full determination to ensure hygiene in this place. However, we do not have gloves, and the masks used by us have been paid for from our own pockets. On top of that, we only have one uniform to wear," he told ANI.

The Central government enforced a 21-day lockdown in the country from Tuesday midnight to prevent the spread of coronavirus. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 979 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country, out of which 86 people have been cured or discharged. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

