Combating COVID-19: Centre issues directions to seal State, District borders effectively

In view of the movement of migrant workers in view of 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, directions have been issued that district and state borders should effectively be sealed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2020 16:34 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 16:34 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

In view of the movement of migrant workers in view of 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, directions have been issued that district and state borders should effectively be sealed. The States have also been directed to ensure there is no movement of people across cities or on highways.

"Cabinet Secretary and MHA are in constant touch with State Chief Secretaries and DGPs. Video conferences were held by the Cabinet Secretary and Home Secretary yesterday evening and today morning with Chief Secretaries and DGPs," said a Ministry of Information and Broadcasting release on Sunday. The statement underlined that it was noted that, by and large, there has been "effective implementation" of guidelines across all States and UTs and essential supplies have also been maintained.

"Situation is being monitored round the clock and necessary measures are being taken as required. However, there has been a movement of migrant workers in some parts of the country. Directions were issued that district and state borders should be effectively sealed. States were directed to ensure there is no movement of people across cities or on highways," the release said. "Only the movement of goods should be allowed. DMs and SPs should be made personally responsible for the implementation of these directions, which have been issued under the DM Act," it added.

Highlighting that it has been advised that adequate arrangements for food and shelter of poor and needy people including migrant labourers are made at the place of their work, the statement said the Centre has issued orders for the use of SDRF funds for this purpose. The states have been also told to ensure timely payment of wages to labourers at their place of work during the period of lockdown "without any cut."

As per the release, house rent should not be demanded from the labourers for this period and the action should be taken against those who are asking labourers or students to vacate the premises. Besides these, those who have violated the lockdown and traveled during the period of lockdown will be subject to a minimum of 14 days of quarantine at government quarantine facilities.

"Detailed instructions on monitoring of such persons during quarantine have been issued to States. It was impressed upon all the States that three weeks of strict enforcement is essential to contain the spread of coronavirus. This is in the interest of everyone," stated the release. (ANI)

