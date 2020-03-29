UP CM directs Nodal Officers to resolve problems faced by people during lockdown

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday held a meeting with Nodal Officers nominated to manage the situation during the three-week lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak and asked them to resolve the problems faced by the people. "The lockdown means that everybody should be stationed wherever he or she is staying. It is a struggle against COVID-19. Everybody should contribute to this fight. The Nodal Officers should contribute by ensuring that no one sleeps hungry during the lockdown," Adityanath said while addressing the meeting.

"The Nodal Officers should always receive the calls of people affected by the lockdown. They should try to resolve their issues after hearing out their problems. The officers should present a report to the government about the work done by them," he added. It may be noted that during the period of the lockdown, the government has nominated 16 senior IAS officers and 16 senior IPS officers as nodal officers to address the issues being faced by the natives of Uttar Pradesh settled in other provinces and other states' natives settled in Uttar Pradesh.

These nodal officers have been entrusted by Chief Minister Adityanath to manage the issues being faced by the concerned people during the lockdown imposed by the Central government to halt the sprad of coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

