Combating COVID-19: Centre restricts people's movement across cities

As thousands of migrant labourers continue to cross the borders of states to reach their villages amid the countrywide lockdown, the Central government on Sunday directed the States to ensure no movement of people across cities. "The Centre has asked the State governments to ensure no movement of people across cities," said a government official.

The official also said that the State governments have been asked to make arrangements for migrant labourers at their place of work including timely payment of wages. "Action should be taken against those asking students and labourers to vacate their homes," the official added. (ANI)

