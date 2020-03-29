Left Menu
Development News Edition

Combating COVID-19: Punjab sets up four committees

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh led Punjab government has constituted four committees to deal with various key aspects of the state's COVID-19 management efforts.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 29-03-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 19:24 IST
Combating COVID-19: Punjab sets up four committees
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh led Punjab government has constituted four committees to deal with various key aspects of the state's COVID-19 management efforts. According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), these committees are Health Sector Response and Procurement, Lockdown Implementation, Media and Communication as well as Agriculture and Food Committees.

"These committees will report to the State COVID-19 Management Group already notified by the Health and Family Welfare Department for taking quick decisions with respect to their subjects. These Committees would meet as frequently as required and report to the COVID-19 Management Group headed by the Chief Secretary," the statement reads. Health Sector Response and Procurement committee would assess and review all requirements of personnel, material, and infrastructure of Health & Family Welfare and Medical Education and Research Departments and ensure timely procurement. The Committee would also ensure the provisioning of IT support needed for COVID-19 management.

The Lockdown Implementation Committee would review all arrangements related to security and enforcement of law and order and all measures that are required for effective management of curfew/lockdown in the state due to COVID-19 and will take appropriate measures to ensure the supply of essential commodities and services. The committee on Media & Communication would make all necessary arrangements for preparing, compiling and disseminating information with regard to management and containment of COVID-19 in the state for all media, including social, print and electronic.

The Agriculture and Food Committee would focus on the smooth harvesting and procurement of crops, including wheat, potatoes, and vegetables. The Committee would also ensure smooth and proper procurement and harvesting operations in a regulated manner keeping in view curfew/lockdown in the state due to COVID-19 as well as the precautionary measures required to be taken to prevent coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

ICC salutes Joginder Sharma for fighting against COVID-19

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Indian envoy in UK warns against fake news circulating on evacuation flights

The Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Ruchi Ghanashyam, on Sunday appealed to Indian citizens stranded in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic to beware of fake news doing the rounds about Air India evacuation flights planned next ...

Iconic ethnic newspaper ceases print edition after 50 years

An iconic ethnic Indian newspaper in the US that catered to the Indian diaspora for the last 50 years has announced that it will cease the print edition from Monday due to pre-existing troubles in the publishing industry worsened by the ca...

70-yr-old woman prisoner dies in Muzaffarnagar jail, two die in as many days: Official

A 70-year-old woman serving life term in the district jail here died of heart failure on Sunday, a jail official said. The woman died a day after another prisoner died of kidney failure, said Distract Jail Superintendent A K Saxena.The life...

COVID-19: PhonePe launches donation drive, aims to contribute Rs 100 cr to PM Fund

After Paytm, Flipkart-owned PhonePe has launched a donation drive and said it aims to contribute up to Rs 100 crore to PM CARES Fund towards fighting coronavirus crisis. PhonePe said it will contribute Rs 10 for every user, who donates to t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020