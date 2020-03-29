Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister holds meeting to review COVID-19 situation in state

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy held a meeting on Sunday in order to review the COVID-19 situation and preventive measures taken, in the state. Officials have told the Chief Minister that they are going to step up action in towns and cities by identifying hot spots over there. Reddy has decided to reduce the relaxation time for sale of daily needs and vegetables in urban areas by two hours. At present the relaxation time is 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., it will be reduced to 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. However, in other areas the relaxation time will remain as usual. The CM suggested officials to find out the shortage of essential commodities in the market and procure them.

The chief minister has said that those who sell essential commodities for higher prices, will be punished with imprisonment. He ordered every shop to display the rate boards, along with the call centre number for complaints. Measures should also be taken to maintain social distancing at all the shops. The chief minister has asked service providers to not misuse the given conditions for personal financial gains. Special shelters which have been set up for migrant labourers and workers should provide good food.

The CM has ordered to devise plan of action for containing COVID-19, keeping the worldwide trends in mind. At field level care should be taken that volunteers, ANMs and ASHA workers record the data of every family properly. CM has said that all needs of Old-age homes should be fulfilled. The CM has asked the Agri & Aqua sectors and Agri processing industries to work from 6 am to 1 pm with necessary precautions and social distancing. Aqua industries' managers have agreed to provide masks and gloves to their workers. Nodal officers have also been appointed for all districts to receive and resolve their complaints.

Ministers Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Mekathoti Sucharita, Botsa Satyanarayana, K Kannabau, Buggana Rajendra Nath and other senior bureaucrats had attended the meeting. (ANI)

