Youth Congress helps stranded J'khand labourers in Chennai

Tamil Nadu Youth Congress workers came forward to help Jharkhand migrant labourers who were stuck here due to countrywide lockdown in view of coronavirus pandemic. They contacted Jharkhand MLA Irfan Ansari and requested him for the help. On the request of Ansari, Tamil Nadu Youth Congress president Hasan Aaron supported the workers.

"I have been working here for the past six months and now due to the shutdown, we are faced with many problems related to food and essentials. However, now the government has helped us. We are getting proper food and shelter," said Hasnan Mirza, labourer. "We requested Jharkhand MLA Irfan Ansari and he requested Tamil Nadu Youth Congress president Hasan Aaron. They are helping us. The District Collector is also helping us but we request the government to send all of us home," he added.

Abdul Mutalif, another labourer said: "We are stuck here in Chennai and all we want is to go home and meet our family." (ANI)

