COVID-19 positive cases rises to 1024 in India: Health Ministry
The total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 1024 in the country, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 21:21 IST
The total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 1024 in the country, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.
"The total number of COVID-19 positive cases rise to 1024 in India including 901 active cases, 96 cured/discharged/migrated people and 27 deaths," Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown to stem the spread of COVID-19, which has left thousands dead around the world. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Health Ministry
- COVID
- India
- Narendra Modi
ALSO READ
Bolivia reports seven locally transmitted cases of coronavirus- health ministry
Mexican coronavirus tally increases to 26 - health ministry
Rwanda confirms first case of coronavirus - health ministry
Union health ministry framing guidelines on handling of COVID-19 casualties
Mahan Air flight bringing back Indian passengers from Iran will land in Mumbai on Saturday midnight: Health Ministry.