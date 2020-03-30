Left Menu
UK's Prince Harry and wife Meghan bid farewell to royal roles

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-03-2020
Prince Harry and his American wife Meghan posted their last message as working members of Britain's royal family on Monday before officially embarking on new careers without their "Royal Highness" styles. Harry and Meghan shocked Queen Elizabeth and the royal family in January by hastily announcing plans to take a step back from their royal roles. A later deal brokered by the 93-year-old monarch sees them go their own way from April.

"While you may not see us here, the work continues," the couple said in the last message they will post on their susexx royal Instagram page. "Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You've been great!

"Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another."

