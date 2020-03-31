Left Menu
DIARY-Political and General News Events from March 31

DIARY-Political and General News Events from March 31

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, MARCH 31 ** RIYADH - G20 finance officials convene another emergency meeting on coronavirus - 1200 GMT

STRASBOURG, France - European Commission Vice-President Dubravka Suica presents a report on the "Impact of Demographic Change" during the European Parliament's plenary session in Strasbourg. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 1 ** IRAN - Independence Day. BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg holds news conference ahead of a teleconference between the military alliance's foreign ministers - 0900 GMT.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, APRIL 2 ** BRUSSELS - EU industry chief Breton speaks to EU lawmakers on coronavirus - 0830 GMT

** GLOBAL - World Autism Awareness Day. ** BUENOS AIRES - Argentina marks 38th anniversary of start of Falklands war. BRUSSELS - NATO foreign affairs ministers meet in Brussels (to April 3)

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, APRIL 4 ** GLOBAL - International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, APRIL 5 RIYADH - The World Economic Forum, in partnership with Saudi Arabia's G20 Secretariat, is convening the most relevant leaders from government, business and civil society for a Special Meeting on the Middle East in the Fourth Industrial Revolution (to April 6). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 6

DA NANG, VietNam - ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting (to April 9). DA NANG, VietNam - ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM) (to April 9). DA NANG, VietNam - ASEAN Economic Ministers' Meeting (AEM) and Related Meetings. DA NANG, Vietnam - Vietnam hosts 36th ASEAN Summit in Da Nang (to April 9).

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, APRIL 7 ** GLOBAL - World Health Organisation observes World Health Day. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8 ** WASHINGTON/MOSCOW - Ninth anniversary of signing a bilateral treaty between the Russia and United States on the Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms, START-2 (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty).

** GLOBAL - International Roma Nation Day. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, APRIL 10

** SMOLENSK, Russia/CRACOW, WARSAW - 10th Anniversary of the Smolensk Tragedy to be held in Smolensk, Russia, as well as in Poland. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, APRIL 11

** FRANCE – Ninth Anniversary of the French law banning the burqa and niqab. ** ABIDJAN – Ninth anniversary of the arrest of former Ivorian President Laurent Gbagbo by supporters of president-elect Alassane Ouattara with the help of French forces, thereby ending the 2010-2011 Ivorian crisis and civil war. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, APRIL 12 ** GLOBAL - International Day of Human Space Flight. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, APRIL 13 WASHINGTON DC - The International Monetary Fund hosts its annual spring meeting with the World Bank.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15

** BELFAST/NEW YORK – 107th Anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic. South Korea - South Korean National Assembly election.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, APRIL 16 ** VATICAN CITY – 93rd birthday of Pope Benedict. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, APRIL 20 ** UNITED STATES - 10th anniversary of Gulf of Mexico Oil Spill.

KOTA KINABALU, Malaysia - Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and budgetary heads from the APEC countries attend the APEC trade ministers' meeting in Malaysia (to April 21). - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, APRIL 21 ** LONDON - Queen Elizabeth to celebrate her 94th birthday. ** PARIS – 59th anniversary of the first manned mission to space. BRUSSELS - EU informal meeting of environment ministers (to April 22).

BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22 ** GLOBAL - Earth Day. RUSSIA - Referendum election.

BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, APRIL 23

** GLOBAL – U.N. World Book and Copyright Day. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, APRIL 24 ** GLOBAL - World Immunization Week 2020 (to April 30). BRUSSELS - EU informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers (to April 25). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, APRIL 25

** GLOBAL - World Malaria Day. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 27

BRUSSELS - EU Agriculture and Fisheries Council meeting (to April 28). BRUSSELS - EU informal meeting of employment, social policy and health ministers on social policy (to April 28).

BRUSSELS – EU informal meeting of transport ministers (Energy) (to April 28). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, APRIL 28 ** PORT ARTHUR, Tasmania – 22nd anniversary of Port Arthur Massacre in Tasmania. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29 ** LONDON – Ninth wedding anniversary of Prince William and Catherine Middleton. BRUSSELS - Informal meeting of health ministers (to April 30). - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAY 5 ZAGREB - EU-Western Balkans summit in Zagreb (to May 7). - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MAY 10 POLAND - Referendum election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 11

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 12

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting BRUSSELSEU General Affairs Council meeting

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAY 14

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAY 18 BRUSSELS - Eurogroup meeting

BRUSSELS – EU Education, Youth, Culture and Sports Council meeting (to May 19). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAY 19 BRUSSELSEU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. MALAWI - Referendum election.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MAY 20

BURUNDI - Referendum election. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

