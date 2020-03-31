Turkey's Halkbank pleads not guilty to U.S. criminal charges

Turkey's Halkbank pleads not guilty to U.S. criminal chargesReuters | New York | Updated: 31-03-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 20:23 IST
Turkey's state-owned Halkbank on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to criminal charges in a federal court in Manhattan that it helped Iran evade U.S. sanctions, in a case that has strained relations between the United States and Turkey.
The plea - to charges including conspiracy, bank fraud and money laundering - was entered by the bank's U.S. lawyer at a hearing conducted by telephone conference because of the coronavirus pandemic.
