Four temporary jails set up in Ludhiana to lodge COVID-19 curfew violators

Four temporary jails have been set up in Ludhiana to lodge those who violate the curfew imposed in the wake of coronavirus, Police Commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said on Wednesday.

ANI | Ludhiana (Punjab) | Updated: 01-04-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 15:45 IST
Ludhiana Police Commissioner Rakesh Agrawal speaking to ANI on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Four temporary jails have been set up in Ludhiana to lodge those who violate the curfew imposed in the wake of coronavirus, Police Commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said on Wednesday. He said that over 200 people were sent to these jails on Tuesday and were later released after they gave written apologies for violating the curfew.

"Four temporary jails have been set up to lodge the curfew violators in Ludhiana, Punjab. 6,000 people can be lodged in these jails. Yesterday, we sent 200 people to these jails and released them in the evening after they gave written apologies," Agrawal told ANI. This comes as the country is under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1,637 on Wednesday, including 1,466 active cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs. (ANI)

