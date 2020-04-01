Left Menu
DIARY-Political and General News Events from April 1

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 17:29 IST
DIARY-Political and General News Events from April 1

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, APRIL 1 ** BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a conference call with state prime ministers to discuss the coronavirus pandemic. IRAN - Independence Day.

BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg holds news conference ahead of a teleconference between the military alliance's foreign ministers - 0900 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, APRIL 2 BRUSSELS - EU industry chief Breton speaks to EU lawmakers on coronavirus - 0830 GMT GLOBAL - World Autism Awareness Day.

BUENOS AIRES - Argentina marks 38th anniversary of start of Falklands war. BRUSSELS - NATO foreign affairs ministers meet in Brussels (to April 3) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, APRIL 4

GLOBAL - International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, APRIL 5 RIYADH - The World Economic Forum, in partnership with Saudi Arabia's G20 Secretariat, is convening the most relevant leaders from government, business and civil society for a Special Meeting on the Middle East in the Fourth Industrial Revolution (to April 6).

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 6 ** ZAGREB – Video conference of EU ministers of justice meetings – 0800 GMT.

DA NANG, VietNam - ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting (to April 9). DA NANG, VietNam - ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM) (to April 9). DA NANG, VietNam - ASEAN Economic Ministers' Meeting (AEM) and Related Meetings. DA NANG, Vietnam - Vietnam hosts 36th ASEAN Summit in Da Nang (to April 9).

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, APRIL 7 ** BRUSSELS – Video conference of the Eurogroup meeting. GLOBAL - World Health Organisation observes World Health Day. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8 ** BRUSSELS – Video conference of EU foreign affairs ministers (development) meeting – 1200 GMT.

WASHINGTON/MOSCOW - Ninth anniversary of signing a bilateral treaty between the Russia and United States on the Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms, START-2 (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty). GLOBAL - International Roma Nation Day.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, APRIL 10 SMOLENSK, Russia/CRACOW, WARSAW - 10th Anniversary of the Smolensk Tragedy to be held in Smolensk, Russia, as well as in Poland. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, APRIL 11 FRANCE – Ninth Anniversary of the French law banning the burqa and niqab.

ABIDJAN – Ninth anniversary of the arrest of former Ivorian President Laurent Gbagbo by supporters of president-elect Alassane Ouattara with the help of French forces, thereby ending the 2010-2011 Ivorian crisis and civil war. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, APRIL 12

GLOBAL - International Day of Human Space Flight. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 13

WASHINGTON DC - The International Monetary Fund hosts its annual spring meeting with the World Bank. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15 ** RIYADH - G20 finance ministers, central bank governors convene video conference BELFAST/NEW YORK – 107th Anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic.

South Korea - South Korean National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, APRIL 16 ** ZAGREB – Video conference of EU foreign affairs ministers (trade) meeting – 0800 GMT.

VATICAN CITY – 93rd birthday of Pope Benedict. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 20

UNITED STATES - 10th anniversary of Gulf of Mexico Oil Spill. KOTA KINABALU, Malaysia - Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and budgetary heads from the APEC countries attend the APEC trade ministers' meeting in Malaysia (to April 21).

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, APRIL 21 LONDON - Queen Elizabeth to celebrate her 94th birthday.

PARIS – 59th anniversary of the first manned mission to space. BRUSSELS - EU informal meeting of environment ministers (to April 22). BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22 GLOBAL - Earth Day. RUSSIA - Referendum election. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, APRIL 23 GLOBAL – U.N. World Book and Copyright Day. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, APRIL 24 GLOBAL - World Immunization Week 2020 (to April 30). BRUSSELS - EU informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers (to April 25). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, APRIL 25 GLOBAL - World Malaria Day. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, APRIL 27 BRUSSELS - EU Agriculture and Fisheries Council meeting (to April 28).

BRUSSELS - EU informal meeting of employment, social policy and health ministers on social policy (to April 28). BRUSSELSEU informal meeting of transport ministers (Energy) (to April 28). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, APRIL 28

PORT ARTHUR, Tasmania – 22nd anniversary of Port Arthur Massacre in Tasmania. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29

LONDON – Ninth wedding anniversary of Prince William and Catherine Middleton. BRUSSELS - Informal meeting of health ministers (to April 30). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 5 ZAGREB - EU-Western Balkans summit in Zagreb (to May 7).

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAY 10

POLAND - Referendum election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAY 11 BRUSSELSEU Foreign Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAY 12 BRUSSELSEU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAY 14 BRUSSELSEU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 18

BRUSSELS - Eurogroup meeting BRUSSELSEU Education, Youth, Culture and Sports Council meeting (to May 19). - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAY 19 BRUSSELSEU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. MALAWI - Referendum election. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MAY 20 BURUNDI - Referendum election. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAY 26 ** BRUSSELSEU General Affairs Council (Cohesion) meeting. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

