Who will take responsibility if people die, asks Kerala HC on Karnataka's decision to close border

Kerala High Court, while hearing the Karnataka-Kerala border closure issue on Wednesday, asked who will take the responsibility if people die due to illnesses other than coronavirus during this time.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 01-04-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 19:06 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Kerala High Court, while hearing the Karnataka-Kerala border closure issue on Wednesday, asked who will take the responsibility if people die due to illnesses other than coronavirus during this time. "If people die due to other illnesses, who'll take responsibility? Would the doctor tell you to only check on someone with COVID-19? Centre to take a decision and inform the court," the court said.

Kerala government today filed an affidavit in the High Court on the matter and also submitted a letter was given by the hospitals of Mangalore which states that they are ready to give treatment to Kasargode natives. "Karnataka closed the Pathore road in Mangalore border... It was decided jointly by both states to close 12 of the 17 roads on the Kerala-Karnataka border," the affidavit said.

"But five more roads were forcibly closed by Karnataka. This is a violation of the Central Government's directive. Five roads including the Thalappady National Highway were also closed by Karnataka. They are not even giving permission to ambulances. Six people have died so far due to this," it added. Kerala government, in the affidavit, said that Karnataka's stand on the matter is inhumane.

Karnataka's Advocate General, on the other hand, told Kerala High Court that people from Kasargod can't be admitted. "Coorg-Mangalore can't accommodate more people. We are only differentiating between one infected area from another," Karnataka submitted. Kerala High Court, had on Tuesday, asked Karnataka government not to block patients at the border and open the Kasaragod route to Mangalore for medical purposes.

This comes as the country is under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

