HC CJ advises legal fraternity to keep COVID-19 at distance

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-04-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 21:07 IST
Shelter, protection and deceptive measures to outclass the enemy (COVID-19) is the crying need to ensure survival and prevent any catastrophe, Chief Justice of Madras High Court A P Sahi said on Wednesday. In his third letter to the legal fraternity to maintain social distancing to contain the spread of coronavirus, Sahi said Indian philosopher Chanakya had stated that it was prudent to remain in the hiding.

"This is not to remind of the fine art of secrecy and concealed movements, but to understand that when a calamity of this nature which we are facing, strikes us generating a sort of helplessness, it is wise to remain within confines by drawing a Laxman Rekha for oneself," he added. He noted that the lessons of wrath and the blessings of the nature are competing where, we the passers-by, are at the receiving end and trying to protect ourselves by redefining our own lifestyle.

The Chief Justice said, "Corona has surrounded us stealthily and we are caught amidst the escalating global devastation with many of the developed countries bearing the brunt, much because of their underestimation, complacency and even lack of resources. We have quite successfully with cooperation from all quarters commenced our fight against Corona but quite possibly some hard times are in the offing." Our resolve has erected a strong defense but still we cannot afford any complacency.

A little loose fitting in the assembly line can dissolve the best efforts. A constant vigil and a repetitive observance will help us to sail through this unruly weather, he added.

