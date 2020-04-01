PPE kits, N95 masks available in adequate quantities: Harsh Vardhan

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said that Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits and N95 masks are available in adequate quantities in the market. "If more masks, PPE kits, ventilators and ICU beds are needed in the future, the government will be able to provide it," he told ANI.

Earlier on Tuesday, a Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting led by Harsh Vardhan, reviewed the situation over the first week of lockdown. This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a three-week lockdown from March 24 midnight in a bid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1,637 on Wednesday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

