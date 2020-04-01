Haryana CM announces hiked ex-gratia compensation for nedical staff working in pvt hospitals

Left Menu
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday announced that doctors, nurses, paramedics and other staff working in private hospitals in the state shall also be extended the benefit of enhanced ex-gratia compensation available for those working in government sector.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 01-04-2020 23:29 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 23:29 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday announced that doctors, nurses, paramedics and other staff working in private hospitals in the state shall also be extended the benefit of enhanced ex-gratia compensation available for those working in government sector. He also announced to extend the date for repayment of crop loans by farmers from April 15 to June 30, 2020.

"The doctors, nurses, paramedics and other staff working in private hospitals would also get the benefit of ex gratia of Rs 50 lakh, Rs 30 lakh, Rs 20 lakh and Rs 10 lakh respectively in case they were not covered under the newly introduced insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh of Government of India," the Chief Minister said. Earlier on March 23, he had announced substantial increases in ex gratia amounts for doctors, nurses, paramedics (regular, outsourced or contractual) working in COVID-19 testing labs, ambulances carrying corona positive patients or isolation wards in government hospitals of the state.

He exhorted the private hospitals not to refuse medical care to corona-affected patients. "Now the farmers in the state would be able to repay the crop loan by June 30, 2020 instead of April 15, 2020. With this, they would also get the benefit of interest subvention of this period also," Khattar said.

He said that beneficiaries of Mukhyamantri Parivar Samridhi Yojana have already started getting the financial assistance of Rs 4,000. Similarly, an amount of Rs 1000 per week has been transferred into the bank accounts of 3.50 lakh construction workers. In all, Rs 250 crore has so far been transferred to the beneficiaries. He said that an amount of Rs 24 crore has so far been received in the Corona Relief Fund (CRF) set up by the state government to fight against the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

