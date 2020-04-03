Left Menu
COVID-19: Naval Aircraft Yard, Kochi fabricates 3D face shields

Naval Aircraft Yard, Kochi has fabricated three dimensional (3D) face shields for health care officials to give a boost to the ongoing efforts at the southern naval command against COVID-19.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 03-04-2020 09:50 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 09:50 IST
3D-printed face shields for health workers. Image Credit: ANI

Naval Aircraft Yard, Kochi has fabricated three dimensional (3D) face shields for health care officials to give a boost to the ongoing efforts at the southern naval command against COVID-19. " Naval Aircraft Yard, Kochi, has successfully fabricated 3D face shields for use by health care officials to augment the ongoing efforts at southern naval command against COVID-19," a release stated.

The face shields, post prototype testing and clearance by the naval hospital at Kochi - INHS Sanjeevani, were handed over to authorities at Kochi and additionally to Headquarters, Naval Aviation, Goa towards ensuring adequate preparedness for the healthcare professionals of the Indian Navy. The shields were created using indigenous solutions and available open-source designs utilising the 3D printing facility set up at the naval aircraft yard in August 2019. (ANI)

