Army distributes free ration among needy in J-K's Poonch

Indian Army distributed free ration among needy and poor here on Friday during the lockdown. The Army personnels reached door to door and distributed ration among 250 people.

"We are thankful to the Army that they helped us. They have gone from door to door distributing rations. They also said that they have more ration and if required, they would help us," said Kuldeep Kaur, a resident from Gulpur. "All the shops are shut due to which purchasing ration is difficult. But today, the army came and provided us with rice and wheat, we are very thankful," said another resident.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India on Friday climbed to 2301, including 156 cured and discharged and 56 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.At present, there are 2088 COVID-19 active cases in the country. (ANI)

