No women health worker, police officer to be deployed in service of quarantined Tablighi Jamaat members: UP govt

Uttar Pradesh government on Friday directed that no women health worker and female police officer will be deployed in service of quarantined Tablighi Jamaat members.

Updated: 03-04-2020 14:26 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 14:26 IST
No women health worker, police officer to be deployed in service of quarantined Tablighi Jamaat members: UP govt
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh government on Friday directed that no women health worker and female police officer will be deployed in service of quarantined Tablighi Jamaat members. This comes a day after an FIR was registered against six persons from Tablighi Jamaat, who are quarantine at MMG District Hospital, for "walking around the ward without their trousers on and making lewd gestures towards the nurses".

"Women health workers and women police personnel will not be deployed to treat and provide security to Tablighi Jamaat attendees placed under quarantine," said the Uttar Pradesh government in a statement. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath invoked the National Security Act (NSA) on six persons for misbehaving with the hospital staff and called them "enemies of humanity"."They (accused) will not obey the law. Neither they will accept the system as they are the enemies of humanity. What they have done to women health workers is a heinous crime, they are being slapped with the NSA. We will not spare them," said Aditynath in a statement."An incident like Indore, where the doctors were attacked should not be seen anywhere in the state, for this, we will take whatever action is required by law," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

