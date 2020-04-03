Municipal Corporation conducts sanitisation drive in Delhi's Narela area through drones

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi conducted a sanitisation drive in Narela area with the help of drones on Friday. Sanitisation drives and various other initiatives have been organised by the government in order to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Today is the 10 th day of the 21-day lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 as a precautionary measure against the spread of the deadly virus. He had appealed to all Indian citizens to stay inside their homes and maintain social distancing. He also asked all people to take necessary precautions in order to stay safe.

There are 2,088 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in India in the latest update of the Union Health ministry on Friday. (ANI)

