Left Menu
Development News Edition

Municipal Corporation conducts sanitisation drive in Delhi's Narela area through drones

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi conducted a sanitisation drive in Narela area with the help of drones on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 15:36 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 15:36 IST
Municipal Corporation conducts sanitisation drive in Delhi's Narela area through drones
Delhi Municipal Corporation conducts sanitisation drive in Narela area with the help of drones. Photo/ ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi conducted a sanitisation drive in Narela area with the help of drones on Friday. Sanitisation drives and various other initiatives have been organised by the government in order to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Today is the 10 th day of the 21-day lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 as a precautionary measure against the spread of the deadly virus. He had appealed to all Indian citizens to stay inside their homes and maintain social distancing. He also asked all people to take necessary precautions in order to stay safe.

There are 2,088 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in India in the latest update of the Union Health ministry on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

'Diya jalaao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Videos

Latest News

OPEC, allies to hold video conference meeting Monday: source

The Saudi-led OPEC group of oil producers and their allies will meet Monday via video conference, a source close to OPEC said Friday, to seek to boost oil prices which have tumbled by two-thirds since the beginning of the year. Top world cr...

FCI ferries 13.36 laĸh tonne of PDS grains via railways since lockdown: Govt

New Delhi, Apr 3 PTI The Food Corporation of India FCI has moved 477 railway rakes carrying 13.36 lakh tonne of foodgrains for PDS distribution since the lockdown, to ensure over 81 crore beneficiaries do no go hungry, the Food Ministry sai...

New 4,000-bed coronavirus field hospital opens in London

Prince Charles opened a new 4,000-bed temporary hospital in a conference centre in east London on Friday, the first of several being built in Britain to deal with the coronavirus outbreakQueen Elizabeth IIs eldest son and heir, who has reco...

Singapore police probe 'climate protesters'

Singapore police are investigating two people who allegedly staged solo climate demonstrations without first getting official permission, in contravention of the city-states tough laws against protests. Teen climate activist Greta Thunbergs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020