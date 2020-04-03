Uttarakhand Police comes up with 'Neki Ki Charpai' to help people in Haridwar

Uttarakhand Police on Saturday came up with 'Neki ki Charpai' to distribute food to people at a Ghat on the banks Ganga in Haridwar amid countrywide lockdown due to coronavirus spread. The state police have put some food packets at 'Har ki Pauri' and asked needy people to pick one packet for themselves.

The country is under 21-day lockdown as a precautionary measure to maintain social distancing and to contain the spread of the fatal virus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 announced a nationwide 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases on Friday rose to 2,301 in India, including 156 cured/discharged, 56 deaths and one migrated, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.