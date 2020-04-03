Left Menu
Development News Edition

Combating COVID-19: Haryana CS asks officers to ensure supply of essential items under PDS

Haryana Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora has directed the officers to ensure the supply of all essential commodities being given under the Public Distribution System (PDS) at the depots in each district by April 5, 2020.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 03-04-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 18:40 IST
Combating COVID-19: Haryana CS asks officers to ensure supply of essential items under PDS
Haryana Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora presiding over the daily meeting of the Crisis Coordination Committee through video conferencing at Chandigarh on April 3. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora has directed the officers to ensure the supply of all essential commodities being given under the Public Distribution System (PDS) at the depots in each district by April 5, 2020. She said that the availability of wheat, rice, pulses, and edible items being distributed under PDS should be done in a staggered manner, ensuing social distancing.

The Chief Secretary was presiding over the meeting of the Crisis Coordination Committee meeting through video conferencing here on Friday. During the meeting, the Chief Secretary was apprised that there is adequate availability of essential commodities in the markets. Apart from this, the new supply chain of pulse and mustard oil from New Delhi market has also started.

She directed that to ensure the adequate availability of PPE kits in each district, the officers should explore the possibilities of identifying the textile industries and manufactures which can make these kits. She directed the officers to identify such manufactures, while the testing of these kits as per the prescribed medical standards should be ensured. Showing concern about the doctors, paramedics and health workers, involved in COVID-19 duty, she said that it should also be ensured that availability of essential medical equipment including, PPE kits, masks, and sanitizers have been made for their safety. She directed that the availability of ventilators, PPE kits and oxygen cylinders in each hospital should be ensured.

Meanwhile, showing concern over the issue of the people living in slum areas across the State, Haryana Chief Secretary directed that close vigil of the people living in these slums should be done and medical testing of such people should be ensured to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Chief Secretary directed the officers that while ensuring the supply chain of essential commodities coming from neighbouring states is done smooth, it should also be ensured that thermal scanning of drivers and conductors entering the State carrying essential commodities should be done so that the spread of the virus is not done. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workforce has embraced remote working and hyperlocal coworking spaces: GoFloaters CEO & COO

GoFloaters pay-as-you-use service with flexible plans is the best-suited model for on-the-go workforce segment, say Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, CEO, and Srivatsan Padmanabhan, COO....

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Over 1,300 Jamaat members traced to Haryana, had come before lockdown: DGP

The Haryana Police has so far traced over 1,300 Tabligh-e-Jamaat members who came to the state after attending the organisations congregation in New Delhis Nizamuddin last month, said DGP Manoj Yadav on Friday. He, however, said the Tab...

Soccer-Man United to give 30% of pay to NHS, PL skippers hold talks

Manchester United players will donate 30 of their wages to local hospitals and health services in the first major coronavirus gesture from a full Premier League squad. The move was the idea of club captain Harry Maguire and was given full b...

24 Tablighi Jamaat members booked in HP so far: Police

Police have so far booked 24 Tablighi Jamaat members in Himachal Pradesh, 13 of whom had attended a congregation at the organisations New Delhi headquarter, now emerging as a coronavirus hotspot, an official spokesperson said on Friday. T...

COVID-19: Orders for over 10 cr anti-malarial hydroxychloroquine tablets placed by Centre

The Centre has placed orders with several pharmaceutical companies to procure over 10 crore hydroxychloroquine tablets, which the ICMR has recommended to be used as a preventive medication for COVID-19 healthcare workers, an official said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020