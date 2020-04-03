Left Menu
MHA approves release of Rs 11,092 cr of disaster relief funds to states

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday approved the release of Rs 11,092 crores under State Disaster Risk Management Fund (SDRMF) to all states.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 20:42 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday approved the release of Rs 11,092 crores under State Disaster Risk Management Fund (SDRMF) to all states. "MHA has approved the release of Rs 11,092 crores under State Disaster Risk Management Fund to all states. This is an advance release of Government of India share of the first instalment of SDRMF for 2020-21, to augment funds available with the state governments," the MHA said in a release.

Earlier Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh urged Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to amend the conditions for the utilisation of the 14th Finance Commission grants for emergency relief in urban areas. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh crore for the states in the wake of the ongoing lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India on Friday rose to 2,301 including 156 cured/discharged and 56 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

