Home Ministry, police organisations, UTs donate Rs 89 cr to PM CARES Fund: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday announced that its staff, central police organisations and Union Territories without legislature will contribute their one day's salary amounting to Rs 89 crores to PM CARES Fund to combat coronavirus.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 22:27 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday announced that its staff, central police organisations and Union Territories without legislature will contribute their one day's salary amounting to Rs 89 crores to PM CARES Fund to combat coronavirus. "On the clarion call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officers and staff of Ministry of Home Affairs and Central Police Organisations, as well as six UTs without a legislature, would contribute one day's salary (totaling Rs 89 crores) to PM CARES Fund to fight the COVID-19," Shah tweeted.
Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had created PM CARES Fund and appealed to all the countrymen to show their support for the cause. The Prime Minister is the chairman of the trust and its members include the defence minister, the home minister and the finance minister. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Home Ministry
- Narendra Modi
- Amit Shah
- Union Territories
- COVID
ALSO READ
Union Home ministry gives one-time exemption of 60 days to NGOs to file annual returns
All senior citizens in our family should not get out of houses: PM Narendra Modi.
Social distancing extremely important and effective in reducing impact of coronavirus: PM Narendra Modi.
People need to resolve that they will follow advice of central and state governments: PM Narendra Modi.
Even World War I and II did not affect as many countries as coronavirus has done: PM Narendra Modi in address to nation.