Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra CM meets state officials after Tabligh-related Covid-19 cases spike

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday held a review meeting on the measures being taken to control the spread of COVID-19 and the need to continue the supply chain of essential commodities to people.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 03-04-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 22:40 IST
Andhra CM meets state officials after Tabligh-related Covid-19 cases spike
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. File photo. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday held a review meeting with state officials on the measures being taken to control the spread of COVID-19 in the state and the need to continue the supply chain of essential commodities to people. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to strictly implement all the guidelines keeping in view the sudden hike in coronavirus cases after the return of attendants of the Tablighi Jamaat.

"A total of 161 positive cases were reported in the state of which 140 were related to the Tablighi Jamaat event," read a statement from the CMO. A total of 1085 people attended the event and 946 among them are now in Andhra Pradesh. Samples were collected and tests have been conducted on them.

"The house-to-house survey was conducted in 1.28 crore households from the existing 1.45 crore households in the state. Those who show any of the symptoms of COVID-19, tests will be conducted accordingly," the officials said when the CM sought the details on survey. The officials said that two new testing centers are now functional in Guntur and Kadapa in the state. Moreover, another testing center in Visakhapatnam would be functional from Monday.

The Chief Minister has strictly ordered the officials to ensure that social distance at Ryhtu Bazaars, shops, and supermarkets is maintained. The price list should be displayed at every shop and strict actions should be taken against those who sell the products at a higher price than the fixed price. Regarding the camps set up at various places across the state, Reddy ordered the officials that there should be no issues in accommodating the migrant labourers, workers who were stranded at various places due to the lockdown.

The officials who attended the meeting include Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister, Minister Mopidevi Venkataramana, Chief Secretary of the state Nilam Sawhney and DGP Gautam Sawang. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

AIIMS doctor volunteers for service in COVID-19 ward

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

Dr. Jitendra Singh holds review meeting with MDoNER officers, NEDFI on COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey imposes curfew on youth, shuts borders of 31 cities -Erdogan

Turkey imposed a partial curfew on citizens under the age of 20 effective from midnight on Friday as part of measures against the coronavirus outbreak, President Tayyip Erdogan said.Turkey also decided to shut down the borders of 31 cities,...

IMF leader says virus is “crisis like no other'

The head of the International Monetary Fund says the recession sparked by the coronavirus pandemic is way worse than the 2008 global recessionIMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva is describing the situation as a crisis like no other. ...

Eleven more test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha; total cases rise to 20: Officials.

Eleven more test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha total cases rise to 20 Officials....

Coronavirus survivor: 'In my blood, there may be answers'

Tiffany Pinckney remembers the fear when COVID-19 stole her breath. So when she recovered, the New York City mother became one of the countrys first survivors to donate her blood to help treat other seriously ill patients. It is definitely ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020