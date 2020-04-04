MHA amends April 1st J-K order, reserves all govt jobs in Union territory for domiciles

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday issued a notification informing an amendment to its old order Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Adaptation of State Laws) Order, 2020 which was issued on April 1, regarding appointment to any service for the domiciles in Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The new order stipulates reservation of all jobs in Jammu and Kashmir for the domiciles of the Union territory, people who have stayed there for at least 15 years. It shall come into force with immediate effect.

The Government of India has amended the domicile order for Jammu and Kashmir as employment will now be exclusively for J&K Union territory domiciles and said, "this Order may be called the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Adaptation of State Laws) Second Order, 2020." The order said, "In exercise of the powers conferred by section 96 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 (34 of 2019), and of all other powers enabling it in that behalf, the Central Government hereby makes the following Order in respect of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir."

The order said, " The General Clauses Act, 1897 applies for the interpretation of this Order as it applies for the interpretation of laws in force in the territory of India," It further mentioned, "With immediate effect, the Act mentioned in the Schedule to this Order shall, until repealed or amended by a competent Legislature or other competent authority, have an effect, subject to the adaptations and modifications directed by the Schedule to this Order."

Domicile has been defined as "who has resided for a period of fifteen years in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir or has studied for a period of seven years and appeared in Class 10th /12th examination in an educational institution located in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir; or who is registered as a migrant by the Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrants) in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.(ANI)

