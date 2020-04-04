Union Health Minister surveys COVID-19 dedicated facility at a Delhi hospital
Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan visited the COVID-19 dedicated facility at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan hospital here on Saturday and interacted with the hospital officials.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2020 13:04 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 13:04 IST
Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan visited the COVID-19 dedicated facility at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan hospital here on Saturday and interacted with the hospital officials. After taking a survey, he said, "There are 1500 beds here at the hospital and so far 290 COVID-19 positive or suspected cases are admitted here."
He added that the procurement of protective gears, masks and ventilators is at an advanced stage and there is no shortage of them as of now. "The procurement process for PEEs (Personal Protective Equipment) N95 masks, ventilators is at the advanced stage, and these will reach the States soon. There is no shortage as of today," he said. The total number of Covid-19 positive cases in India climbed to 2902 on Saturday, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This includes 2650 active cases with 183 patients cured or discharged. (ANI)
