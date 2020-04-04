Kejriwal, Sisodia, experts to interact with people on 'Parenting in times of Corona' today
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Education Minister Manish Sisodia will hold an interactive session, through social media platforms, with parents on "parenting in the time of corona," on Saturday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 14:42 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Education Minister Manish Sisodia will hold an interactive session, through social media platforms, with parents on "parenting in the time of corona," on Saturday. "Schools shut and kids at home. It's indeed a challenging time for parents to help kids cope with the lockdown. So let's learn new ways to sail through these times. CM Arvind Kejriwal and experts come together for a LIVE chat with parents about - parenting in the time of corona," read a tweet by Manish Sisodia.
"TUNE IN at 3 pm today, to any of the following: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube, and Web, tweet your questions with #ParentingInLockdown before 3 pm. We will try to take up as many as possible," it further read. The country is under a 21-day lockdown that has been imposed to stop the spread of highly contagious coronavirus. Schools, public transports, religious places and offices, almost everything has been shut down to break the chain and contain its transmission. (ANI)
