Jail inmates in UP make 3 lakh masks to prevent spread of coronavirus: DG Prisons

Uttar Pradesh Director General (Prisons) Anand Kumar on Saturday commended jail inmates across the state for their effort in making masks to combat coronavirus. "Media highlighting the efforts of jail inmates in combating the COVID-19 have brought the condemned and damned sections of society to the forefront. The battle lines have clearly disappeared giving way to an overwhelming sense of astonishment and acceptance of the contribution made by this despised section of society," Kumar said in a statement.

He said that inmates in the country have made more than three lakh masks in a fortnight. "A sense of purpose fortified with overzealousness and commitment has been the impulse propelling this humongous task to fruition. Over two lakh masks being worn in society today is thanks to the untiring efforts of the inmates," Kumar stated.

"While we do not expect the media to be our cheerleaders, even piecemeal coverage in the media is enough impetus for sustaining the efforts. Sanitisers and disinfectants are being manufactured, supplied and used in large measures and it is an add-on contribution by the inmates," he added. He said that these "unsung heroes" also deserve their due recognition in the battle against coronavirus like other warriors fighting the menace.

This comes as the country is under lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which has claimed the lives of 68 people and infected a total of 2,902 people as of Saturday morning. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.