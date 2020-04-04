Left Menu
Development News Edition

Peruvian lawmakers approve bill to allow 25% pension funds withdrawn

Reuters | Updated: 04-04-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 20:04 IST
Peruvian lawmakers approve bill to allow 25% pension funds withdrawn
The law, passed late on Friday night, was proposed by a multiparty grouping in Peru's fractured congress and approved by 107 votes to four. Image Credit: Pixabay

Peruvian lawmakers have approved a law that allows citizens to withdraw up to 25% of their holdings in private pension funds to provide an extra source of liquidity during a nationwide shutdown to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

The law, passed late on Friday night, was proposed by a multiparty grouping in Peru's fractured congress and approved by 107 votes to four. It was opposed by President Martin Vizcarra's government which has warned it risks "skewing" the economy and pushing up borrowing costs. It will raise concerns among foreign investors who hold around half of Peru's local currency debt.

If all the funds' affiliates were to take up the option, it would result in up to 21.5 billion soles ($6.230 billion) being withdrawn from the funds, its proposers said, under a cap for each member of 12,900 soles ($ 3,740). The law will now pass to Vizcarra to enact or revise it. His government this week passed a law allowing $580 from each fund by affiliates who had not contributed in the last six months but opposition parties said it did not go far enough.

Center-right Vizcarra assumed the presidency two years ago after the resignation of his predecessor over corruption allegations. He has no partisan representation in congress, which was elected in January and made up of nine parties ranged between left and right. The broad backing for the fresh pensions law suggests the president will face an uphill battle to win support for his own legislative agenda during little over a year left in office.

Peru's 20-year-old private pension system is one of the most important sources of investment capital in the Andean country, managing an accumulated equivalent of $49 billion over almost three decades. A total of 6.6 million affiliates have funds invested primarily in sovereign bonds, stocks, time deposits, and fixed income assets.

Vizcarra has promised to reform the system, accusing companies in the sector of "abusive" behavior. He said at a press conference on Thursday that Peruvians should not risk "jeopardizing" the government's economic stimulus package worth 12% of GDP with measures that could "generate some kind of distortion." Economists say the world's second-largest copper producer, a $220-billion economy, is headed for its first annual contraction in over two decades as the impact of the coronavirus forced miners to slow or suspend operations and commerce in the country has been shut down by strict controls on movement. nL4N2BI4HZ

Peru now has 1,595 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 61 deaths, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

Netflix’s plan on Mindhunter Season 3 revealed, What latest updates we have so far

Science News Roundup: Chilean telescopes that explore galaxies brought down; Astronomers spot 'missing link' black hole and more

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Videos

Latest News

Amid coronavirus scare, Air India to operate 18 charter flights to foreign destinations

Air India has mobilised all its available resources to operate some charter flights to carry the stranded foreigners to their respective countries as well as to bring critical medical cargo from Shanghai. These flights are being operated ad...

Harsimrat urges Dr Harsh Vardhan to look into medical negligence charges of Giani Nirmal Singh family

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Saturday urged Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to look into the alleged medical negligence against the family of Giani Nirmal Singh after three more of his family were tested positive for COVID-...

No fresh case of COVID-19 in Chandigarh; 3 cured so far

No fresh case of coronavirus was reported in Chandigarh on Saturday, officials said. The total number of COVID-19 cases stood at 18 in the Union Territory.According to a media bulletin, three coronavirus patients have been discharged from h...

Containment zones made in Punjab's Mohali and Mauli Baidwan districts after two test positive for COVID-19

Containment zones have been made in Punjabs Mohali and Mauli Baidwan districts on Saturday after two more people tested positive for coronavirus from these districts. Movement has been restricted in these areas. The village has been isolate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020