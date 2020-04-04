Left Menu
BMC denies reports of its employees being infected with COVID-19

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday denied reports of its employees at Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali being infected with coronavirus.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-04-2020 23:14 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

"All the employees have tested negative and are on duty," said BMC.

After a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus employee was tested positive for the coronavirus in Mumbai, several reports had surfaced saying that the authorities have quarantined all the other employees, who may have come in contact with him, whereas the building of his residence has been sealed. (ANI)

