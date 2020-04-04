BMC denies reports of its employees being infected with COVID-19
"All the employees have tested negative and are on duty," said BMC.
After a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus employee was tested positive for the coronavirus in Mumbai, several reports had surfaced saying that the authorities have quarantined all the other employees, who may have come in contact with him, whereas the building of his residence has been sealed. (ANI)
