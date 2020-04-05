UP Chief Minister to chair COVID-19 review meeting today
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will chair a meeting of officers of the 11 committees constituted to oversee the situation following the enforcement of lockdown and 12 nodal officers, at 10 am on Sunday. Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary and other senior officers will be present at the meeting.
Meanwhile, the Chief Minister on Saturday announced the creation of 'UP COVID-Care Fund' to boost the healthcare system in the state. "We have set up the 'UP COVID-Care Fund' for the strengthening of the healthcare system in the state. This will help in the establishment of more testing labs. We also aim to start manufacturing unit for PPE kits, N95 masks, and ventilators. I appeal to all including all MLAs to contribute to the fund," Adityanath said.
India's tally of coronavirus positive cases rose to 3374, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday morning. Out of the total cases, 3030 are active cases, 266 have been cured or discharged, one has migrated, while there are 77 deaths. (ANI)
