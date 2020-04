Section-144 extended till April 30 in Gautam Buddh Nagar amid COVID-19

Section-144, which prohibits assembly of five or more people at a time, has been extended in Gautam Buddh Nagar until April 30, informed Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ashutosh Dwivedi on Sunday. The decision has been taken in an effort to contain the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus.

The district administration has also ordered all educational institutes to not collect the fee from students during the lockdown. So far, Uttar Pradesh has recorded a total of 227 COVID-19 cases, out which 19 people have been cured and two have lost their lives.

The total number of coronavirus cases rose to 3,374 in India on Sunday, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of these cases, 3030 are active cases, 267 have been cured or discharged, while 77 deaths have been reported so far in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

