Punjab CM warns of strict action for hiding travel history

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak situation in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has warned of strict action, including impounding of passports, of those who fail to declare their travel history.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak situation in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has warned of strict action, including impounding of passports, of those who fail to declare their travel history. "We will take away their passports too," he warned in a Cabinet meeting on Saturday, as per an official press release.

At the first Cabinet meeting to review the current situation, the Chief Minister said that anyone found hiding their travel history from police/health department personnel would be dealt with strictly. To strengthen the state government's battle against the COVID-19, Captain Amarinder has authorized extension for all retiring Health Department employees by three months, as proposed by Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh, as per the release.

The Chief Minister said his government was immensely grateful to all those who were extending support in any manner and he would be personally thanking all of them. The death toll due to COVID-19 went up to six on Sunday, with 68 positive cases in the state. (ANI)

